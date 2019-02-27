LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - Gloria Butler got a life-long wish granted in October 2018. Facing untreatable Stage 3 lung cancer, Gloria's wish for her 69th birthday was to finally see a University of South Carolina football game from the stands at Williams-Brice Stadium.
FOX Carolina got a chance to sit down with Gloria after her wish was granted by her own daughter. A single mother, every paycheck was accounted for, and anything left over went to raising her daughter. But back in October, her wish was granted: her daughter surprised her with tickets to the Gamecocks' game against Texas A&M.
Gloria Butler can't hold back her excitement, the tears are streaming down her face as she looks down at the best gift she's ever received.
Now, more than four months after her wish was granted, Gloria's family says she has passed away peacefully.
Gloria's family tells FOX Carolina they are glad that Gloria's dying, lifelong wish came true. She finally got to see her Gamecocks play and got to see her two favorite players on the field.
