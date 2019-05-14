(CNN) -- Montana Gov. Steve Bullock on Tuesday announced that he is running for president, becoming the 22nd Democrat to announce a bid to take on President Donald Trump in 2020. In a video posted online, Bullock outlined a campaign to take on money in politics and push progressive policies from his red-state perspective. He plans to focus on his Montana roots and his ability to reach out to Republican voters.
