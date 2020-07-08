(CNN) -- The Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared the way for the Trump administration to expand exemptions for employers who have religious or moral objections to complying with the Affordable Care Act's contraceptive mandate. The law requires that employer-provided health insurance plans cover birth control as a preventive service at no cost.
URGENT - Supreme Court says Trump can weaken Obamacare contraceptive mandate
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Most Popular
Articles
- Deputies release photo of four persons of interest in deadly nightclub shooting that left two dead, eight wounded
- Kanye West announces run for president in 2020 election
- Troopers: Motorcyclist dies after veering off Anderson County road Saturday night
- Walmart is transforming 160 of its parking lots into drive-in theaters
- Man accused of killing 4-year-old child in Horry County taken into custody
- Chinese authorities confirm case of bubonic plague in Inner Mongolia
- Police: Attempted murder suspect wanted, man charged in shooting at Haywood Mall parking garage
- Deputies need help identifying suspects in armed robbery at Greenville Co. QT
- Young adult from Greenville Co., 4 others from Upstate among 10 new COVID-19 deaths in SC; 1,558 new virus cases also confirmed
- Lee button found in time capsule under Confederate monument
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.