US conducts strike targeting al Qaeda leader in Yemen

The United States conducted a strike recently targeting Qassim Al-Raimi, the leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, the terror group's franchise based in Yemen that has repeatedly expressed interest in conducting attacks targeting the United States, a US official told CNN.
Asked about the report, the Pentagon would not elaborate on the situation.
"While we are aware of the reports alleging the death of AQAP leader Qassim al-Rimi, the Department of Defense has nothing to offer on this matter," a US Defense Official told CNN.
The US government Rewards for Justice has already offered up to a $10 million reward for information on him through the Rewards for Justice program.
Officials continue to assess whether Al-Raimi was killed in the strike through a variety of methods including monitoring social media and messaging apps regarding chatter about his possible death.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
