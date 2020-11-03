CHICAGO (AP) — A federal judge in Chicago has struck down a Trump administration rule that would deny green cards to immigrants who use food stamps or other public benefits.
In a decision Monday that applies nationwide, the judge says the rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act, among other things.
It's the latest turn in a complex legal battle over the rule that had taken effect recently after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed a hold on the policy.
A lawsuit in Chicago had been filed by immigrant rights advocates and Cook County.
A U.S. Immigration and Citizenship Services spokesman said the agency would comply with the ruling.
