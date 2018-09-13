GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County dispatch said multiple law enforcement personnel were on scene after a search warrant turned into a standoff.
Greenville police said the U.S. Marshal's office served warrants for Curtavious Smith for breaking into a vehicle and pointing a firearm.
However, the scene on Alice Street became a standoff around 3:30 p.m.
Smith was eventually taken into custody by Greenville County Sheriff's deputies and is now in the Greenville County Detention Center.
In addition to his first two warrants from city police, Smith has been booked on charges of possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and resisting arrest.
The new arrests were handed down by the sheriff's office.
Bond has not yet been set for Smith.
