MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Many parents and educators are excited over the news that the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine by next week for youngsters ages 12 to 15.
Officials are hoping that extending vaccinations to children will drive down the nation's caseload even further and allow schools to reopen with minimal disruption this fall. It could also reassure parents and teachers alike.
While children are less likely to get seriously ill from the coronavirus, they can still get sick and spread it to others, too.
