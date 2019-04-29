US service member dies in Syria in non-combat incident

A US service member died Monday in northern Syria in a non-combat incident, the US military said in a statement.
The individual's name has not yet be released pending notification to next of kin.
The death of the service member comes as the Trump administration works to draw down the presence of US troops in the country.
Last month, the administration proposed zeroing out all new US funding for stabilization efforts for Syria, whose civil war is now in its ninth year.
CNN's Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.
