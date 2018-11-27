(CNN) -- Three US service members were killed Tuesday by an improvised explosive device near the city of Ghazni, Afghanistan, the US military announced. Three service members and an American contractor were also wounded in the blast, the military said. The names of those killed were not immediately disclosed pending the notification of next of kin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.