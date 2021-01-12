WASHINGTON (AP) — Barely a month into a mass vaccination campaign to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration has unexpectedly shifted gears to speed the delivery of shots.
A slow start had triggered widespread concern from states and public health officials. But Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced two major changes.
First, the government will no longer hold back required second doses of vaccines, practically doubling supply. And, second, states should immediately start vaccinating other groups lower down the priority scale, including people age 65 and older and younger people with certain health problems.
That aligns the Trump administration with President-elect Joe Biden, who earlier said he would not hold back second doses.
More news: Deputies arrest Seneca man on multiple sexual conduct with a minor charges
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.