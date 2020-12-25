ATLANTA (AP) — The United States is going to require airline travelers from Britain to get a negative COVID-19 test first.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the new policy late Thursday.
The U.S. is the latest country to announce travel restrictions because of a new variant of the coronavirus that is spreading in Britain and elsewhere.
Airline passengers from the United Kingdom will have to get a negative COVID-19 tests within three days of their flight.
The requirement goes into effect Monday. The CDC said because of restrictions in place since March, air travel to the U.S. from the U.K. is down by 90%.
More news: Very Cold Christmas Day, Weekend Warms Up
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.