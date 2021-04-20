WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration wants federal employees to drop use of the word "alien" to refer to noncitizens and migrants in official communications.
Memos issued Monday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, as well as Immigration and Customs Enforcement, tell employees to stop using certain words and phrases that many people have long considered offensive. In place of "alien," the memos recommend "non-citizen."
Instead of "illegal alien," employees are told to use "undocumented noncitizen" or similar phrases.
The acting head of CBP says the new guidelines are intended to "set a tone and example for our country."
