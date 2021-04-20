FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo President Joe Biden delivers remarks on climate change and green jobs, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. When Biden convenes a virtual climate summit on Thursday, he faces a vexing task: how to put forward a nonbinding but symbolic goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that will have a tangible impact not only on climate change efforts in the U.S. but throughout the world.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)