Veteran going back to school to pay for wife's cancer treatment

Tulsa,OK (KJRH) -- A 74-year-old veteran is going back to school in Tulsa to help pay for his wife's cancer treatment.
"Cancer is not only a killer, it’s also a finance stealer," said David Nelson.
At 74-years-old, David Nelson is learning how to weld at Tulsa Welding School, something he's always had an interest in.
"I like being around younger people they give me strength, if they can do it, I can do it," said Nelson.
Aside from the passion for welding, Nelson needs help paying his wife Cynthia's medical bills after she was diagnosed with cancer four years ago.
"I’ve been her companion, her caregiver, her friend," said Nelson.
Nelson says he needed to go back to work after he filed for bankruptcy two years ago.
"We had a savings, had," said Nelson. He's looking at the bright side during his first week at Tulsa Welding School. Even though he drives 110 miles from Choctaw every morning to the Tulsa campus, he's learning to do what he already loves.
"I really do appreciate all that they’ve done for me, I really can’t say enough about them," said Nelson.
At the same time, he's helping the women he loves.
"That’s my heart, she’s a sweetie pie," said Nelson.
Officials with Tulsa Welding School were so inspired by his story, they're awarding Nelson with a full scholarship for the seven month program.
"That’s what Tulsa Welding School is all about, we want to help him, his family, and the community to be successful," said Jorge Hinojosa, Campus President.
After graduating, Nelson hopes to find a job to help with medical bills, and take his wife on vacation.
