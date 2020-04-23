MAULDIN, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coronavirus' latest victim in the Upstate is Mauldin's - A Family Kitchen.
Aaron Kahn, a US Army veteran, said the restaurant will not reopen its doors whenever dining rooms are allowed to reopen in South Carolina. Currently, restaurants in the state are only allowed to serve to-go or delivery orders.
Kahn shared this Facebook post about the closure:
Dear Beloved Customers, It is with mixed feelings we announce that we will not be re-opening Mauldin's, A Family Kitchen. A new restaurant will be in its place. We treasure the opportunity to have served you, to know you, celebrate happy times & pray with you in bad times. However, due to the life-work imbalance, loss of valued employees (dream job and family obligations), and the covid19 impact, we had to make this difficult decision. Know that we love and miss you very much. We will maintain this facebook page as well as the Mauldin's email and hope with all our hearts you will stay in touch. We hope to see you soon at the new Wholy Smoke BBQ with an exciting menu including Seafood. God bless us all! Love, Richie, Aaron & Amy
Kahn also launched a GoFundMe. In the post, soliciting money to help his family, Kahn said the business was strong for four years.
"...With the opening and recent closing of our restaurant, we have acquired suffocating debt and frankly, now we are all out of our full time jobs," he said in the listing.
FOX Carolina featured the restaurant last Memorial Day when they set a table to honor service members.
