Murfreesboro, TN (WSMV) -- Jay Strobino was a sergeant with the 101st Airborne Division. He was carrying out a mission in Iraq when he was shot 13 times.
Some of the bullets hit his femur, two hit his lung, and one went straight through his neck. He survived.
"Yeah, it's wild," said Strobino. "It's nothing short of a miracle that I'm alive let alone standing on my own legs moving my own body."
Saturday, Strobino managed to walk across the stage at MTSU graduating with a major in exercise science and a minor in biology.
"My mind hasn't caught up. I still can't grasp it. It still feels surreal. It still feels like a dream, like this is not real, and it's wild," said Strobino.
Strobino was quick to say it wasn't easy going back to school and being around a bunch of younger people.
He said he couldn't have done it with out help from The Daniels' Center, a place dedicated to helping veterans go from the military, through college, and on to a successful career.
"They're there, not just for your academic help and growth, but they're there for job opportunities and they have networks of businesses that are dying to hire veterans because they know the work ethic they bring to the table," said Strobino.
Strobino wants to use his new degree to get a job at the VA where he can help other veterans one-on-one and show them that anything is possible.
"The sky isn't even the limit. You can push past that, like there is no limit," said Strobino.
Strobino is also considering staying at MTSU and going for his masters degree.
