Victim carjacked, kidnapped by suspects disguised as officers

CHULA VISTA, CA (KGTV) -- Chula Vista police are investigating an overnight carjacking and kidnapping involving perpetrators disguised as law enforcement.
The incident was reported just before midnight Tuesday in the Rancho Del Rey III neighborhood in East Chula Vista.
Police said a group of men, armed with guns and wearing bullet proof vests, were driving in two white Ford Expedition SUV’s, which appeared to look like squad vehicles.
The suspects shined lights on the victim forcing him to drive his Renault SUV to Paseo Del Rey Park, located between Telegraph Canyon Road and East J Street. The suspects released the victim at the park, according to police.
The victim, described only as male, walked 40 minutes to a residence on J Street to call 9-1-1, police said. He was not hurt in the incident, police said.
The suspect vehicles and the stolen SUV are still outstanding, according to police. All three SUVs had Baja California vehicle plates.
Chula Vista police said that while the suspects were dressed to appear like officers, they were not wearing police insignia. No further description or information about the suspects was available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call Chula Vista Police Department.
