Victoria Carmen co-anchors The Four O'Clock News, The Five O'Clock News, The Ten O'Clock News and FOX Carolina News Tonight at 11 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Victoria, known as “Tori” to her friends and family, was born in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Sport Communications and Broadcast Journalism.
Tori Joined the FOX Carolina team on July 31, 2019, moving to Greenville from Syracuse, NY.
“As the only daughter to a high school football coach and English teacher, my love of sports and writing has deep roots in my childhood. I grew up in the suburbs of Chicago playing almost every sport. If I wasn’t on the field, you could find me cheering on my dad’s football team, or the Chicago Bears/Cubs/Blackhawks/Bulls. After graduating from Indiana University in 2010, I kicked off my broadcasting career as the weekend sports anchor at KCWY-TV in Casper, Wyoming. After two years, I headed back to the Midwest and landed in Toledo, Ohio. After a year of weekend sports at WNWO-TV, I got the opportunity to anchor sports M-F in Fort Myers, Florida at WZVN-TV. A couple years later, I picked up for Upstate New York for personal reasons. Life threw me a curveball, and I made the switch from sports to news as the weekend anchor at WSTM/WTVH-TV in Syracuse. In those two years, I learned more about myself and things beyond the gridiron than I could’ve ever imagined, and decided news is where I belong. Now, I’m ditching the sub-zero temps of ‘Cuse for warmer days in South Carolina! I can’t wait to call Greenville home and explore the Upstate region.”
Email: Victoria.Carmen@foxcarolina.com
Follow Victoria on: Facebook and Twitter
The Fun Stuff
On the weekends, I love to: Explore Upstate restaurants, breweries & coffee shops, hike with my dogs, work out and watch movies.
My favorite movie is: Good Will Hunting and the entire Harry Potter series
My favorite kind of music is Alternative and Classic Rock
My favorite food is Fox’s Pizza
I have two pets. Maximus, a white Akita, and Luna, a Golden Retriever.
