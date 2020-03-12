Video shows mountain lion attacking deputy

Click here for updates on this story
Larimer County (KDVR) -- A deputy and citizen were attacked by a mountain lion in Larimer County Wednesday afternoon.
The incident occurred when deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and game wardens from Colorado Parks and Wildlife responded to a reported mountain lion attack in the 2100 block of River Rim Road in unincorporated Larimer County/Loveland.
After tracking the animal from the original site to a trailer park, the mountain lion attacked a deputy. Multiple shots were fired at the animal but it continued moving east across the river and to a home on Black Crow Road near Highway 34.
A CPW game warden shot and killed the animal near the home.
Both the injured citizen and deputy were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.