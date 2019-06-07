GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - A veteran in Easley is sleeping under a new roof tonight thanks to volunteers and several large donations from local businesses.
The purple heart recipient says he didn't expect to see this come to fruition so soon.
He began building the home, then ran out of supplies and that's when they found the purple heart homes organization.
The organization came in and told Wayne Cooper to sit back and just oversee the process because this was the least they could do.
This veteran says he truly feels like he won the lottery with all the generosity that he's received.
He gave so much to our country, but still couldn't truly grasp that he deserved this gift.
Everyone in the room disagreed.
"I said what? It makes me want to get duct tape to pull my mouth shut because it was such a surprise," says Cooper.
Surprise after surprise, Wayne Cooper, a Vietnam Army Veteran and Purple Heart Recipient, says he raised his family in a mobile home in Easley moving here in 1982.
Cooper says, "we spent most of our life taking care of our kids, raising children, homeschooling them, putting them through college."
Their new home sits right next door to it and they are in awe of it all. Cooper and his wife didn't think they would be ready to move in to for quite a while.
"My wife and I can’t thank them enough for what they’ve done and I want them to understand that they have actually changed our lives. Because I told my wife, will move in and just paint the flooring… In a couple months, we'll have enough to do one room… By the time I’m 83 or so, maybe we will be able to finish it and they came in here and it’s just dramatic . They finished the thing."
"On behalf of Purple Heart Homes, the golden corner chapter, I want to thank Mike and I want to thank Dave, I want to thank the volunteers the key donors and most importantly, I’d like to thank you Wayne and you Patricia for helping us give back to you because we can never repay you for what you have done we can only pay it forward."
The Coopers cut the ribbon today as well as hugging and crying with the people who made this possible.
Cooper told us he was shocked to find out "Home Depot sponsored all the materials and the labor to finish the job. I said you’re kidding?"
He says it's "hard for me to comprehend I mean I don’t. I mean I help out people over the years, I see somebody on the side of the road with a flat tire and I’ll help them out or something but nothing like this. This is big time for me. I won the lottery."
Dave Phelan, with Purple Heart Homes Golden Corner Chapter, says, "it is such a privilege and an honor to help out people who gave of themselves so much when they were young men in many cases or young women and now our… We are able to thank them in a meaningful way so it is really my pleasure, my privilege to be able to do that."
They told us that the volunteers did a lot in various conditions. "They’ve done it on weekends they’ve done it in the rain, they’ve done it in the cold, they’ve done it cheerfully and they’ve done it to a very high standard and I really do appreciate it and it just goes to show that when you have veterans helping veterans and then when you have people that may not have served in the military that help these veterans, it makes all the difference The world.
Cooper says they told him to stop working and let them do this for him. Cooper says while they worked, "they would come by and shake my hand and say thank you for letting us do this and I said no you just don’t understand."
They would stop him and say, "'NO NO NO thank you for letting us do this' and I’m just overwhelmed, I’m just overwhelmed with the graciousness and consideration of people," recalls Cooper.
The organization shouted out Long Heating and Air and Joe Simpson with Simpson Plumbing for going above and beyond for this family without a second thought.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.