Viral video: Girl, 3, explains why she put ‘headlock’ on friend

St. Charles (KTVI) -- A little St. Charles girl is now the star of a viral video about her response to a boy’s marriage proposal.
Kynlee McFetridge, 3, put a boy in a wrestling headlock at preschool. Her mom questioned Kynlee and recorded her responses. She sent the video to the Fox 2 Facebook page.
“What happened at school?” mom asked.
“I took a headlock down on Jack and took him down,” Kynlee said all so matter-of-factly.
“Why, what did he say?” mom asked.
“Because kids don’t get married. That’s why I put headlock down on him,” Kynlee explained.
“Did he say he wanted to marry you?”
“Yeah,” Kynlee said. “But kids don’t get married. That’s why I put a headlock on him.”
Kynlee’s wrestling moves go back to an open-heart surgery she had when she was 5 months old to correct heart defects known as the Trilogy of Fallot. Physically, she fell behind kids her age. Once she was well enough, wrestling with daddy became a favorite way to engage.
“That was my whole theory behind wrestling and roughhousing with her because she was behind the other kids,” he dad said. “I was trying to make her stronger so she could catch up. In doing so, she got a little rough, I guess.”
She has also learned not to resolve conflicts with headlocks.
“Let’s not put headlocks on boys, okay?” Mom told her in the video. “Let’s not put headlocks on boys.”
“OK,” Kynlee smiled.
She told Fox 2’s Andy Banker, “I put a headlock down on him.”
“Is that good or bad?” Andy asked.
“It’s a bad thing,” she said.
Kynlee is now healthy with no restrictions, though dad said she’ll need a follow-up heart procedure several years from now.
In the meantime, she and the little boy are still pals.
