Volunteers organize 3,000 pounds of food for homeless high school students

BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) -- Volunteers organized a ton and a half of food, or three thousand pounds, all to be donated to homeless students in Beaverton.
The volunteers sorted out juices, cereal, canned food, and all sorts of other grocery items at Bethel Congregational United Church of Christ on Watson Avenue Sunday night.
On Monday, they’ll be packing all of it and delivering it to 130 homeless students at Beaverton High School.
The food bags are to bridge the gap over winter break when those students aren’t able to get meals at school.
Organizers say it’s enough for three meals a day plus snacks for those sixteen days of break.
“The principal worried about what the kids ate and when I thought about it over breaks, my kids had plenty of food and it just didn’t seem right to me that right here in the middle of Beaverton we have 130 students that need this food and not do something about it,” volunteer Nancy Winston said.
Each bag will also have a gift card so students can purchase fresh food.
This is the fifth year volunteers have done this.
It’s in partnership with Holy Trinity Church and Jesuit High School Alumni.
