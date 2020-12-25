GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) - For the last 30 years, the Daily Bread Ministries-Greer Soup Kitchen has been providing one meal a day to those who need it most.
And on Christmas that need remains strong, especially during such a tough year.
Hundreds showed up Friday afternoon to get that hot Christmas lunch, as volunteers served with love.
For many people it was a different Christmas with having those large gatherings discouraged because of the pandemic, but at the Daily Bread Ministries-Greer Soup Kitchen volunteers wanted to make sure community members still had access to a hot Christmas meal.
The soup kitchen is open 365 days a year, although because of COVID-19 it has had to make it's daily meal given out in "to-go" fashion.
A meal at Daily Bread Ministries is free and can be gotten by anyone who is in need.
If you're wondering what the Christmas lunch consisted of? It had turkey with gravy, dressing, green beans, sweet potato casserole, bread rolls, and cranberry sauce.
Dozens of volunteers who spent their Christmas afternoon serving up those meals, doing it in the spirit of Christmas.
“It brings me joy to have my friends, family to be here with me as we serve up a hot meal to those in our community that need a hot meal that may not have anybody at home to share a meal with. They can come here and get a hot meal and it’s served with love and joy and we’re just happy to have everybody," said Volunteer Karen Murphy.
The soup kitchen relies solely on donations from the community, both in terms of money and food.
Daily Bread Ministries-Greer Soup Kitchen gives out meals Mon.-Sat. 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. and on Sunday from 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.
