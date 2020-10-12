Most Popular
- Walmart is redesigning its stores. This is what they'll look like
- No bond for suspect charged with murder after shooting in CVS parking lot
- Dollar General to open new stores targeting wealthier shoppers
- Road rage caught on camera (STRONG VIDEO)
- Police ask for help identifying suspect in Greenville bank robbery
- Deputies say missing 11-year-old boy in Rutherford County found safe
- 3 classes at an Upstate elementary school will be on remote learning until Oct. 21 after 2 staff members test positive for virus, district says
- Coroner: Death investigation underway after body found in Greenville County
- DOJ charges mail carrier for dumping mail and ballots in New Jersey dumpster
- DHEC: Young adult in Greenville Co. among new deaths tied to COVID-19; Horry Co. sees most new virus cases Saturday
