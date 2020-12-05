RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Walmart is opening a new distribution center in South Carolina that officials say will create about 1,000 full-time jobs.
The center will be located on the Ridgeville Industrial Campus in Dorchester County and is part of a $220 million investment in the state.
State officials and executives from Walmart and the South Carolina Ports Authority gathered for a groundbreaking event Thursday.
The direct import distribution center will use the Port of Charleston to supply regional distribution centers.
It will support about 850 Walmart and Sam's Club stores in the state and elsewhere. Officials say Walmart is projected to increase volumes at the Port of Charleston by 5%.
More news: DHEC warns SC at 'pivotal point' as state sees highest single-day spike in new virus cases yet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.