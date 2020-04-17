Walmart just hired 150,000 workers. It's hiring 50,000 more as coronavirus continues

SALEM, MA - JANUARY 8: A Walmart employee loads up the Alphabot with an empty cart to be filled with a customer's online order at a Walmart micro-fulfillment center in Salem, MA on Jan. 8, 2020. Walmart has teamed up with Alert Innovation, a robotics engineering team firm in North Billerica, to build the 20,000-square-foot, semi-automated miniature warehouse next to a Walmart Superstore. Humans and robots work together to quickly pack thousands of grocery items that were ordered online from massive shelves. Each robot has geared wheels that let it climb up or down through horizontal shafts. When it reaches the right level, the robot rolls up to the correct bin, plucks it from the shelf, then descends to a packing station. The robot passes the bin to a Walmart worker who picks out the correct item and plops it into a different bin lined with standard grocery bags. (Photo by Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

 Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

Walmart is hiring 50,000 new workers, after hitting its previous goal of hiring 150,000 new employees more than six weeks ahead of schedule.

The company announced Friday the new hires for temporary or part-time positions gives Walmart the "opportunity to provide additional staffing in key areas where it's needed most," including at its stores, fulfillment and distribution centers.

The workers are needed to satisfy customers' insatiable demand for household goods and groceries, as most of the nation is under shelter-in-place restrictions during the coronavirus pandemic. Walmart is America's largest grocer and one of the few big-box retailers that remain open.

Walmart's new wave of hiring comes about a month after its previous round. It worked with 70 companies to recruit furloughed workers with many people coming from restaurant and hospitality industries, which have both been battered by the pandemic.

"We are humbled and proud to be able to give an opportunity to so many workers during this critical time," said Donna Morris, Walmart's chief people officer.

Walmart is the largest private employer in the US and has a national workforce of about 1.5 million workers.

Despite the amount of people Walmart is looking to hire, the United States is still steeped in mass unemployment. Another 5.2 million workers filed for their first week of unemployment benefits last week, according to the US Department of Labor, bringing the total number of Americans who have filed initial jobless claims to around 22 million since March 14.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.