Walt Disney World closes, paralyzing the company's tourism empire

Disney is closing Walt Disney World, its flagship theme park resort in Orlando, Florida, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

(FOX Carolina) -- Bad news for Disney theme park fans, the resort and all theme parks will be closing indefinitely, according to a statement from the corporation.

The Walt Disney Company plans to pay its case until April 18, then an extension plan will be discussed. 

