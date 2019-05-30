GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced Thursday afternoon that a limited number of additional seats were made available for Paul McCartney’s concert.
Paul McCartney’s Freshen Up tour makes a stop in Greenville on Thursday.
The show starts at 8 p.m.
Ticket prices begin at $85 plus fees and are available on a first-come, first serve basis at the BSWA box office and at this link:
Tickets | Paul McCartney - Freshen Up - Greenville, SC at Ticketmaster
RELATED - Greenville Police beefing up security for Paul McCartney concert tonight
