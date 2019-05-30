billboard

Paul McCartney billboard in Greenville (FOX Carolina)

 Dal Kalsi

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced Thursday afternoon that a limited number of additional seats were made available for Paul McCartney’s concert.

Paul McCartney’s Freshen Up tour makes a stop in Greenville on Thursday.

The show starts at 8 p.m.

Ticket prices begin at $85 plus fees and are available on a first-come, first serve basis at the BSWA box office and at this link:

Tickets | Paul McCartney - Freshen Up - Greenville, SC at Ticketmaster

RELATED - Greenville Police beefing up security for Paul McCartney concert tonight

Copyright 2019 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.