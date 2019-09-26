FILE - This Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, file photo shows a frozen section of the Ross Sea at the Scott Base in Antarctica. In October 2016, 24 nations and the European Union agreed to create the world's largest marine reserve near Antarctica. The reserve in the Ross Sea is about twice the size of Texas, although will account for only a tiny fraction of the world's total ocean area. (Mark Ralston/Pool Photo via AP, File)