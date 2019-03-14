Marion, NC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies in North Carolina are searching for a McDowell County man they say is wanted for a sex registry violation and they are asking for the public's help locating him.
According to deputies, 59-year-old Robert Evans Cunningham Jr., an investigation shows he has not lived at his last known residence on Clear Creek Road in Marion since October 31, 2017 and failed to register a new address.
Cunningham was convicted of two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in McDowell County on June 30, 1994. Deputies say he was sentenced to 8 years in prison, and released in May of 1999.
Anyone with information concerning Cunningham’s whereabouts is asked to call the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office at 652-2235 or McDowell County Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463).
You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers. Text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your information to 888777. With Crime Stoppers, your identity remains anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward.
