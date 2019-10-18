Warnings issued for Gulf Coast states from Tropical Storm Nestor

The first bands of Tropical Storm Nestor are beginning to affect the Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center said Friday afternoon.
The system gained tropical storm status and had maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour.
Winds, rain and storm surge will be increasing Friday afternoon and evening, with the center of Nestor expected to make landfall around daybreak Saturday near Panama City in the Florida Panhandle.
Warnings have been issued for parts of coastal Louisiana, Alabama and Florida. Dangerous storm surge, strong winds and heavy rain are expected.
In anticipation of strong winds, New Orleans officials Friday plan to blow up two cranes that have been in a precarious position since a Hard Rock Hotel construction site collapse that killed two people over the weekend. The intentional explosions are meant to bring the cranes down safely before winds get perilously strong.
Get the latest forecast and weather stories
Storm surge is a major concern for Florida
The storm system was over the Gulf of Mexico on Friday afternoon, about 355 miles southwest of Panama City. with sustained winds near 60 mph. Its outer edges earlier brought heavy rain to portions of southern Mexico.
As the system approaches Florida, it could bring a dangerous storm surge of 2 to 5 feet to a large portion of Florida's Gulf Coast, from Indian Pass near the Big Bend region south to Clearwater Beach, forecasters say.
Surges of 1 to 3 feet were possible in Tampa Bay, the hurricane center said.
"This is a life-threatening situation," the hurricane center said Friday morning. "Persons located within these (storm surge warning) areas should take all necessary actions to protect life and property from rising water and the potential for other dangerous conditions."
Winds and rain
Tropical-storm-force winds of 39 mph and higher are expected Friday in the tropical storm warning areas.
Forecast models show the storm could move into parts of Georgia and the Carolinas on Saturday and Sunday. Winds of similar strength are possible there, the hurricane center said.
The storm is expected to drop 2 to 6 inches of rain over the weekend in the central Gulf Coast, northern and central Florida, and parts of Georgia and the Carolinas, forecasters say.
CNN's Dave Hennen, Sara Tonks and Judson Jones contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.