SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Court records show that an assistant director unwittingly handed Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot a cinematographer.
The assistant director referred to the gun as "cold," according to a search warrant filed Friday in a Santa Fe, New Mexico, court. Instead, the gun was loaded with live rounds.
When Baldwin pulled the trigger Thursday on the set of a Western, he killed 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The sheriff's office obtained the warrant so investigators could document the scene where the shooting took place. They sought to examine Baldwin's blood-stained costume for the film "Rust."
