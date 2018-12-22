(FOX Carolina) -- Appearing on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Miley Cyrus sang "Santa Baby," but changed the lyrics so as to deliver a feminist message.
The "Wrecking Ball" singer made a point of letting everyone know that she can buy her own things.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.