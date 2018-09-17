DARLINGTON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Darlington Police Department announced that waters from area lakes will be released due to excessive rainfall from Florence.
The department said the release will cause rivers and creeks in the area to overflow and flood the surrounding areas.
The water levels in the areas are already high and officers said it is likely it will get even higher by 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The City of Darlington is recommending residents in low laying areas take necessary precautions and consider evacuating before nightfall.
Officers said night rescues are extremely difficult and potentially dangerous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.