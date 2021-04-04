We don't have to worry about any frost or freezing conditions tonight with temperatures a bit warmer. Under clear skies we'll see low temperatures in the mid 40s in the Upstate and near 40 in the mountains.
Monday through Wednesday continues to be gorgeous with lots of sun and temperatures warming from the 70s to low 80s by Wednesday for the Upstate. The mountains will see temperatures warming through the 70s. Overnight lows will warm through the 40s to low 50s Wednesday morning in the Upstate.
Shower chances increase Thursday into the weekend, but it won't be a complete washout. Rain chances are around 30-40% in the Upstate and 40-50% in the mountains. Highs will be in the 70s for both the Upstate and the mountains with lows in the 50s. Some upper 40s in the mountains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.