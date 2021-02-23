A beautiful evening's in store for the Upstate after a day in the mid 60s. Temperatures will fall off pretty quickly with clear skies and dry air in place. Lows by morning will be in the upper 30s for the Upstate and low 30s in the mountains.
Wednesday will be the warmest day of the year so far with temperatures getting into the 70s under sunny skies, conditions will still be a bit breezy. Highs in the mountains will top out in the upper 60s. Wednesday night temperatures will be in the mid 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s in the mountains.
Thursday will be a bit cooler with partly cloudy skies and highs reaching into the upper 60s for the Upstate and near 60 in the mountains. It will be turning colder Thursday night with temperatures near 40 in the Upstate and mid 30s for the mountains. There could be a light wintry mix in the mountains early Friday.
Friday will be a chilly and cloudy day with showers and highs only near 50 in the Upstate and mid 40s in the mountains, with lows in the 30s at night.
The weekend will be a bit unsettled with scattered showers with highs in the 60s for the Upstate and 50s in the mountains.
Enjoy the weather!
