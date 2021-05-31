For the overnight hours we're looking at partly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the upper 50s for the Upstate and low 50s in the mountains.
Tuesday will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers will be possible in the Mountains, but most of us should stay dry. High temperatures will reach the mid 70s in the mountains and low 80s in the Upstate. Tuesday night will be mostly clear and pleasant with lows in the low 60s with mid 50s in the mountains.
Wednesday will be the transition day with increasing clouds and some showers and T-Storms, with increasing humidity as well. Highs will be in the mid 80s with upper 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s, with a few upper 50s in the mountains.
Thursday and Friday look soggy as showers and T-Storms will impact all of us. These will be the days that you need to keep the umbrellas handy. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s for the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains. Lows at night will be in the 60s.
Eventually the rain will slowly start to taper off by the weekend, but even then there will be a chance for storms with highs in the low to mid 80s in the Upstate and upper 70s in the mountains with lows in the 60s.
