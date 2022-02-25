Clouds go back on the increase tonight along with some chillier temperatures rolling in. Lows will take a dip back to the mid 30s and low 40s, with NNE winds at 5-10 mph.
The weekend will be a 50/50 split with the better half coming on Saturday. Expect partly cloudy skies, with cooler but pleasant temperatures. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 50s with light and variable winds. If you have any yard work to get done, or just want to get outside this weekend, Saturday's your day!
A wave of rain will roll in late Saturday night, and will continue through the first half of Sunday as a cold front sweeps through the region. There may even be some mixed snow or sleet in the highest elevations of the mountains where temperatures are cold enough. Conditions will dry out gradually during the afternoon, but it will remain a cloudy and chilly day with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s across the mountains, while readings only hit the mid 50s upstate.
