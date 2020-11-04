Happy Wednesday! We hope you are having a great day so far.
Our pleasant weather pattern continues through the end of the work-week, with spotty showers expect over the weekend.
High temperatures over these next few days will range from the middle to upper 60s to lower 70s. Overnights lows will stretch into the 40s to lower 50s. Not quite as chilly as where we have been.
We'll see more clouds for the weekend and a 20% chance of showers. No washout weather is expected this weekend.
Hurricane Eta continues pushing through Central America, and while it will take several days, there's a chance for the storm to reenter the Caribbean and move towards Florida. We'll watch it closely, as the track could potentially bring us some rain next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.