Happy Friday everyone! We hope you have had a great work-week so far.
The sun has been dominating our skies this week and that trend continues right into the weekend.
Sunny skies are expected today with a few more clouds rolling in this weekend. Eventually those clouds will bring us rain showers late Sunday night and for the start of our Monday. As of now, light rain showers are expected.
We'll get a brief dry period from the rain Tuesday before soaking rains roll in for Wednesday. So if you are traveling for the holidays next week, especially Wednesday, grab the rain-gear.
Temperatures will be pleasant climbing above average into the 60s through the start of next week. If you are going to any football games this evening for Friday Night Blitz, grab the jacket as temperatures will fall mainly through the 50s.
Have a great Friday and Weekend!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.