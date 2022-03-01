Our weather continues to get better on Tuesday, and Monday certainly wasn't too shabby at all! After a brief wave of high clouds in the Upstate this morning, we'll break back into full sunshine by lunchtime. Sunny skies will continue right through sunset at 6:25 PM this evening, and we'll get to enjoy some warmer temperatures. Highs are on track for the low 60s across the mountains this afternoon, with middle to upper 60s upstate. All of that said, a quick note of caution for today as the dry and warm conditions will lead to an elevated fire danger.
Clear skies and chilly conditions for tonight. Nothing too bad with lows in the middle to upper 30s.
If you really want a shot of Spring, look no further than Wednesday and Thursday! High pressure will keep the sunshine coming, and the temperatures will climb even further. Looks for highs regionwide to top the 70s both days, especially upstate where readings will climb into the middle and upper 70s!
The weekend is looking great, too! A mix of sun and clouds is expect Friday through Sunday, and after a brief dip back to highs in the 60s on Friday, we'll head back into the 70s on Saturday and Sunday.
