Mother's Day will be a bit cool for this time of year, but overall beautiful with lots of sun and highs in the 60s to near 70.
Otherwise, our cooler than usual weather will continue for another few more days with highs in the 60s Sunday through Tuesday.
Temperatures will quickly warm back into the 70s by Thursday before returning to the 80s Thursday, which will last into next weekend.
As for any rain chances there are no significant ones for the Upstate over the next 7 days.
The mountains could experience a shower or two by late weekend into next weekend.
We're also a few weeks away from the start of Atlantic hurricane season, so be sure to listen for updates regarding the tropics over the next few months!
Right now, there are no disturbances out there, but we'll let you know if that changes!
