It is a very cold start to our day as temperatures are in the 20s for most. Make sure to stay warm and bundle up!
Once we get through the morning chill, the sunshine will help guide temperatures into the 50s for the Upstate and 40s for the Mountains. It will also not be as windy as yesterday, so by the afternoon that should keep those wind chill values in check.
Thursday looks similar compared to today with increasing clouds towards the evening hours.
Our next chance of rain returns Friday with highs topping in the 50s. The rain will linger into our Saturday, and the higher terrain could see a changeover to a wintry mix on the backside of that system before we all dry out Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.