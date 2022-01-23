Tonight will be another chilly one with temps down into the 20s area-wide.
Monday will be mostly sunny with highs back into the 50s!
It stays mild on Tuesday with a slight chance for rain late in the day, but most spots will stay dry.
It gets colder late week, and we'll be watching a system that could bring a round of winter weather to the mountains and possibly the Upstate.
