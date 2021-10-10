Our nice weather continues into much of next week, along with a warming trend as well.
Overnight, we're looking at mostly clear skies to begin with, then increasing clouds late, with some mountain valley fog. Lows tonight will be in the low 60s for the Upstate and mid 50s in the mountains.
There will be a few more clouds on Monday, which could keep temperatures a couple of degrees cooler than Sunday. Expect highs in the upper 70s for the Upstate, with low to mid 70s in the mountains. Monday night will be dry with lows in the low 60s, with upper 50s in the mountains.
For the rest of the week, we settle into a dry pattern as high pressure will control our weather, with a couple of weak cold fronts. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies through mid week, then partly cloudy conditions for the rest of the week. Temperatures will gradually warm through the low to mid 80s, with mild mid to upper 70s in the mountains. At night skies will be mostly clear with lows in the low 60s, except mid to upper 50s in the mountains.
The next chance of showers could happen later Friday and Saturday in the mountains with a cold front. The Upstate cloud see a few showers Saturday. Sunday looks drier and cooler. Highs will be near 80 Saturday, with low 70s in the mountains. Sunday's highs will be in the low 70s, with mid 60s in the mountains.
