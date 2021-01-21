Dry weather will prevail through this weekend! Look for a good chance for rain to move back in quickly as the work-week starts.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows ranging from 40 in the Upstate to 35 in the mountains.
Friday will be mostly cloudy to start, with some light rain brushing by our area to the south. Most spots will stay dry though. Highs will range from 49 in the mountains to 59 in the Upstate with afternoon sunshine.
The sunshine comes back in full force this weekend! Highs will warm into the 50s for the Upstate and upper 40s in the mountains, which is near normal for this time of year. A frontal boundary will approach for next week to bring the potential for some soaking rain Monday into early Tuesday.
