Scattered storms moved through Friday evening, then cleared for the late night hours. Another round of showers and isolated storms is possible Saturday, but coverage should be fairly isolated. Dry weather begins Sunday and will extend into next week!
We’ll be watching for a few more pop-up storms into Saturday, but rain threat will be more isolated. Severe storms should remain well to our east. Therefore, it won’t be a bad day to get outside, but keep your eye to the sky in case a storm bubbles up! Highs will warm to near 80 for most spots.
Sunday will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 70s and lower humidity levels. There will be NO chance for rain for the first times in a long time!
The dry pattern sticks around through this week, with highs slowly warming back into to mid 80s toward Thursday and Friday. Storms could return by next weekend, but that would give us about 5-6 days of dry weather to catch our breath!!!
