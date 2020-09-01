This week brings a major increase in the heat..and less rain to cool us down. For early September standards...we'll sit several degrees above average through Friday...and then cool down nicely by early next week.
For this afternoon the heat kicks up under a partly cloudy sky with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Storms this afternoon stay isolated..with a 30-40% chance.
Hotter..drier weather with only a 20% chance for storms comes Wednesday..Thursday..and Friday as the heat piles on. Temperatures will end up 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year reaching into the low and mid-90s Upstate...and upper 80s in the mountains. Scattered storms will return for Labor Day weekend along with highs in the 80s...but no day looks like a total washout.
We're also monitoring a disturbance off the Carolina coast that has now become Tropical Depression 15. It is expected to quickly move away from the coastline with minimal impacts.
