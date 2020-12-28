Good morning everyone! We hope you had a wonderful long holiday weekend and we welcome you to the last week of year 2020.
The last few days of 2020 bring seasonable temperatures and mainly dry weather ahead of New Years Eve rain. 2021 on Friday will likely start with unseasonably warm temperatures and a chance for thunderstorms.
This morning starts with partly cloudy skies in the Upstate and a few showers in the Mountains. Chilly temperatures all across the region starting in the 20s and 30s. A weak cold front heads our way today, keeping a partly to mostly cloudy sky in place. Isolated rain showers are possible today, mainly in western North Carolina. High temperatures will be above average in the 50s.
Tuesday looks dry featuring sunshine with mild temperatures once again in the 50s.
Wednesday we'll see a few showers pushing in towards the afternoon with slightly cooler temperatures in the 40s to near 50 degrees.
A stronger system approaches our area as 2020 wraps up, leaving widespread rain and mild air with temperatures in the 60s for Thursday. Friday begins the New Year warm with highs reaching the 60s. However, storms are likely to develop throughout the day. We could receive 1 to 3 inches of rain from this system.
It dries out for the weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s.
