This week we'll notice increasing temps and decreasing rain chances each day. Expect unseasonably hot conditions by late week!
We're also monitoring a disturbance off the Carolina coast that has now become Tropical Depression 15! It is expected to quickly move away from the coastline with minimal impacts.
Scattered showers are possible through this evening, then slowly drying overnight. Tuesday will bring more sunshine and highs near 90 degrees in the Upstate and low 80s for a mountains. A few storms could pop late day, but coverage will be isolated.
Hot and dry will be the rule through Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with highs 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Scattered storms will return for Labor Day weekend, but no day looks like a total washout.
