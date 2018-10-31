Enjoy an absolute treat from mother nature throughout Halloween, as rain and storms become possible from Thursday into Friday.
Mostly sunny conditions today help temperatures climb into the 70s with a southwest breeze at times.
As far as trick-or-treating is concerned, temperatures will start in the 70s around 5 PM, and then sink into the 60s by 9 PM after the sun sets. Overall, perfect weather for dressing up and going from house to house!
November begins tomorrow on a dry note, but clouds will increase throughout the day and eventually bring scattered showers by the late afternoon/evening. Temperatures should stay in the 60s to low 70s ahead of the wet weather.
Expect another wave of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms to develop across the area Friday.
The weekend looks beautiful but a bit cooler with highs in the upper 50s in the mountains and middle 60s in the Upstate. The next chance of rain and storms returns toward Tuesday of next week.
